Rauf Salem
Rauf I. Salem (Age 83)  
Passed away at home on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was surrounded by his beloved wife of 52 years, Carolyn L. (Woodson) Salem; and sons, Jeffery R. (Christie) Salem, and Greggory R. (Roxanne) Salem. He was loved by his five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was also survived by three brothers, Anton (Louisa) Salem, Jad Salem, and George Salem; and one sister, Khowla Issa. He was preceded in death by his parents, George (Issa) Salem and Helanah; and his sister, Virginia Salem. Ray was the former owner of George's General Store in Centerville, and enjoyed working at Costco for 27 years. He loved his family, friends, and his beloved dog, DeeDee. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Demaine Funeral Home, Fairfax, VA. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Fairfax City Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent atwww.demainefairfaxfuneralhome.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
OCT
20
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
