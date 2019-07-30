Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAUL TOVARES. View Sign Service Information Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home 254 Carroll St. NW Washington , DC 20012 (202)-541-1001 Send Flowers Notice

TOVARES Raï¿½ï¿½l Tovares May 13, 1952-July 9, 2019 Raï¿½ï¿½l Tovares, Associate Professor of Communication at Trinity Washington University, passed away on July 9, 2019. While his heart disease and the preceding cancers cut his life short, Raï¿½ï¿½l never allowed his illnesses to define him or stop him from living life to the fullest. He was a scholar, writer, thinker, world traveler, movie buff, loving husband, caring son, dedicated brother and uncle, and a loyal friend. Raï¿½ï¿½l was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He earned an M.A. in Intercultural Psychology from Universidad de las Americas, Puebla, Mexico and a Ph.D. in Radio-TV-Film from the University of Texas , Austin. After four years as an Assistant Professor at the University of North Dakota, in 2000 Dr. Tovares joined the faculty of Trinity where he became a tenured professor in 2006. He also taught public speaking at the George Washington University. Raï¿½ï¿½l is the author of Manufacturing the Gang: Mexican American Youth on Local Television News and co-author (with Alla Tovares) of How to Write About the Media Today. Dr. Tovares also published articles in the Journal of Broadcast Education, the Howard Journal of Communications, Latino Studies, and the Journal of Communication Inquiry. He had written several book chapters and encyclopedia articles and presented at national and international conferences; his editorials appeared in several newspapers. Dr. Tovares, a Fulbright Scholar (Ukraine 2008), was awarded fellowships from the American Society of Newspaper Editors, The Poynter Institute, and the Radio-Television News Directors Foundation. His major areas of interest were Latino media, minorities and mass communication, and film theory. Raï¿½ï¿½l was not only a scholar but also an educator who inspired, encouraged, and challenged younger generations to achieve their highest potential. At Trinity, Dr. Tovares, among other professional duties, served as a Chairperson of the Communication program, advisor to the student newspaper, organizer of the annual speech contest. Just a few weeks before his passing he participated in the Undergraduate Research Programs Conference and mentored a Melon scholar. Raï¿½ï¿½l's dedication, professionalism, and work ethics were unparalleled. Raï¿½ï¿½l's passion for the art of film went beyond academia, from making home movies with his siblings to directing The Detour (1991), listed in Aztlan's Top 100 Chicano Films. He also produced Barbacoa: Past, Present, Future (1986), recognized with the Hometown Video Award by the National Association of Cable Programmers. Raï¿½ï¿½l's unique ability to see the world through the lens of a camera helped him to zero in on what truly matters. Raï¿½ï¿½l's passing is a tremendous loss for his family. He is survived by his wife, Alla, sister, Maria, brothers, Joseph, Carlos and Michael and their families. His genuine kindness, subtle humor, ability to live in the present without regret or resentment and to show love through actions are sorely missed. Raul, together with Alla, made his home on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC., so it's only fitting that his final resting place is in this historic neighborhood: he was buried at Congressional Cemetery, a place that inspires further reflection, research, and communication. Raï¿½ï¿½l's passing is a tremendous loss for his family. He is survived by his wife, Alla, sister, Maria, brothers, Joseph, Carlos and Michael and their families. His genuine kindness, subtle humor, ability to live in the present without regret or resentment and to show love through actions are sorely missed. Raul, together with Alla, made his home on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC., so it's only fitting that his final resting place is in this historic neighborhood: he was buried at Congressional Cemetery, a place that inspires further reflection, research, and communication. Published in The Washington Post on July 30, 2019

