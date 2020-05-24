

Rawligh Russell Sybrant

December 31, 1943 - May 1, 2020



Rawligh Russell Sybrant, peacefully into the arms of God, on May 1, 2020 at his home in Olney, MD. Beloved husband of Roberta; devoted father of Shirley Griffin Aceituno, Julia Rader, and Thomas Sybrant; devoted grandfather of Patrick, Michael, Grace, Cally, Brandon, Cole, Kaitlyn, Ryan, Sarah and Heavenly Angel Emma; and loyal friend to his loved Labrador Retriever, Jack.

Born in Hot Springs, Arkansas, beloved son of Erwin and Aslean Sybrant, Rawligh grew up in Fort Meade, MD, France and Germany. He attended the University of Maryland, Munich and then College Park, where he met Roberta, his wife of 53 years. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency and had a 34-year career with Verizon. He was a member and worshiped with the Oakdale Church family. He served in the Olney Kiwanis Club, volunteered with Montgomery Community Television, and was a member of the Olney Art Association, Sandy Spring Museum, Mensa, and local camera clubs and galleries.

Rawligh loved photography, capturing the beauty of the world through a camera lens. His years with the Latent Image Workshop in Bethesda, MD inspired his creativity and devotion to fine art photography. Rawligh treasured the family summer trips to his Arkansas homeland and national parks across the western U.S. He enjoyed chess, racquetball, books, Dilbert cartoons, and exploring his Cherokee heritage. He is remembered as a loving, gentle, and kind husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was highly intelligent and curious, funny, humble, an artist, a true gentleman; dearly missed by all.