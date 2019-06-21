

Ray McKee Birch

March 29, 1925 - June 14, 2019



On June 14, Ray McKee Birch, 94, a native of Fairfax County, VA, died peacefully in Ashburn, VA, with his wife of 69 years and family by his side. In addition to his wife, Dorothy Sherwood Birch, he is survived by daughters Susan Kapuscinski (Richard), Mary Jo Dungfelder (Gary Schenk), Sally Rae Smallwood (Taylor) and son, Glenn Birch, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Ray was a wonderfully caring, loving husband, father, family man and friend. Ray lived fully, enjoyed life, and had a phenomenal memory of events, names, places and dates. He was fair, just and a good sport. He did not criticize people, complain or make judgments. He loved to play harmless, fun pranks on people, and his victims enjoyed his pranks as much as he did. He did not say unkind words about anyone, and was a friend to everyone.

Ray was born in Fairfax County on March 29, 1925 and grew up in the area. He was educated in public schools and graduated from Fairfax High School in 1942. He attended the College of William and Mary before going into the U.S. Marine Corps in 1943. While he was a Marine, he served with U.S. Occupation Forces in Japan. He returned to civilian life in 1946 and decided to play baseball, a sport he had always loved. Ray played professional ball for two seasons. In 1948, he began employment with Fairfax County, where he worked for 29 years, ultimately retiring as Deputy Director of Finance. After retiring from the County in 1977, Ray ran for office as Treasurer of the City of Fairfax. He was elected on the second try and served a short time in that position. He also worked for a few years with the George Mason Bank when it was first established.

In the last 10 ½ years, Ray lived at the Ashby Ponds Retirement Community in Ashburn. He will be deeply missed and remembered by those who knew and loved him.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, June 25 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 10565 Main Street, Fairfax VA 22030. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, June 26 at 11 a.m. at Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030, with a reception to follow. Burial will be at Fairfax City Cemetery on Wednesday, June 26 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts to the United Methodist Committee on Relief (UMCOR), c/o Fairfax United Methodist Church, 10300 Stratford Avenue, Fairfax, VA 22030.