Ray Naomi Hoffman
On Friday, July 26, 2019, Ray Naomi Hoffman of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Julius Hoffman; devoted mother of Paul Lewis Hoffman (Randee Rosenfeld), Deborah Ann Hoffman (Mark Hazelbaker), Robert Jon Hoffman (Jane Acri); cherished grandmother of Lee, Peter (Paige), Julianna (Michael), Sarah, Katherine (William), Elizabeth (Rachel), Hannah, and David (Matthew); great-grandmother of Matteo. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment at 3 p.m. King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Reception to follow, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Maplewood Park Place, 9707 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's honor to HIAS (https://www.hias.org
/ ) an organization that works to protect and advocate for immigrants and refugees. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.