The Washington Post

RAY HOFFMAN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAY HOFFMAN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
King David Memorial Gardens
Falls Church,, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Ray Naomi Hoffman  

On Friday, July 26, 2019, Ray Naomi Hoffman of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Julius Hoffman; devoted mother of Paul Lewis Hoffman (Randee Rosenfeld), Deborah Ann Hoffman (Mark Hazelbaker), Robert Jon Hoffman (Jane Acri); cherished grandmother of Lee, Peter (Paige), Julianna (Michael), Sarah, Katherine (William), Elizabeth (Rachel), Hannah, and David (Matthew); great-grandmother of Matteo. Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 29 at 1 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904. Interment at 3 p.m. King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, VA. Reception to follow, 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Maplewood Park Place, 9707 Old Georgetown Road, Bethesda, MD 20814. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ray's honor to HIAS (https://www.hias.org/ ) an organization that works to protect and advocate for immigrants and refugees. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon