

Ray Hunter (Age 80)



Of Frederick, Maryland, passed away on December 27, 2019.

Ray was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 24, 1939, the last of six children of Raymond L. and Esther G. Hunter. He was preceded in death by brothers Richard, Jack, Chuck, Ross, and sister Barbara. He attended George A. Dondero High School in Royal Oak, and later earned his B.S. and M.S. degrees in Chemical Engineering at Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan.

Mr. Hunter joined the Atomic Energy Commission, predecessor to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), in 1968, where he worked for 30 years, rising to Senior Executive Service. While at DOE, Ray served as Director of the Facilities Division with overall management responsibilities for the operations of multiple national laboratories, performing research in the peaceful application of nuclear technologies.

Mr. Hunter also served as the Department of Energy's senior technical advisor to the Department of State on nuclear technology matters. He accompanied State Department officials to South Korea, Japan, China and Russia to develop support for addressing proliferation concerns with North Korea's nuclear program. He visited Chernobyl multiple times to develop specific technical recommendations for the Shelter Stabilization Project for damaged Unit 4.

In a time which lacks much civility, Ray was a demonstration of "manners maketh man". All who knew him could attest to his kind and gentle nature, good humor and honest character. He is survived by his wife, Nancy, two sons, Michael (Rita) and David (Patricia), and two grandchildren, Jackson and Nate.

A celebration of life will be held at 10 a.m. on July 4, 2020 at 205 W. 2nd Street, Frederick, MD. All who knew Ray are invited to attend.