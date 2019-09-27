|
|
LANCASTER RAY HOWARD LANCASTER Ray Howard Lancaster, 84, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on September 21, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Ray was born to Lillie (Crotts) and Lionel Lancaster on July 10, 1935 in Concord, NC. He was raised in Rutherfordton and Concord, NC, and lived in Martin, TN, Alexandria, VA, and most recently Annapolis, MD, and Nags Head, NC. As a young man, Ray was an Eagle Scout and Captain of the basketball team at Concord High School. He first attended college at North Carolina State University, where he became a member of Sigma Chi fraternity and played the bass in a local jazz band. He then attended Pfeiffer University, where he was a member of the Pi Sigma Phi National Honor Fraternity, and was inspired by beloved professors to immerse himself in the English language and literature. As a Woodrow Wilson Fellow, he received a Master of Arts in English from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, while being near his future wife. He began his career as an English teacher at A. L. Brown High School in Kannapolis, NC, and then as an Assistant Professor at the University of Tennessee at Martin. In Tennessee, he served as a speechwriter for Ed Jones, who was elected to U.S. Congress in 1969. Ray and his young family moved to Northern Virginia, where he served for 11 years as Chief of Staff to Representative Jones on Capitol Hill. Ray continued his career with Texas Gas Transmission Corporation (later owned by CSX, Transco Energy Corporation, the Williams Companies, andLoews Corporation) where he served as Vice President of Government Affairs until he retired in 1998. His career afforded him the opportunity to experience our country's rich culture in cities across the U.S., and to develop long-lasting, trusted relationships. Ray was passionate about sailing and shared that love with his family and many friends. He first became a slip holder at the Washington Sailing Marina on the Potomac River. In 1978, he moved his boat to Herrington Harbor on the Chesapeake Bay, where he kept it for 36 years. His grandchildren affectionately knew him as "Captain," inspired by his love of sailing and by the Walt Whitman poem recited to honor an esteemed English teacher in the movie "Dead Poets Society." He also held dear the Outer Banks, where he spent countless family vacations and escaped the pace of city life. He became a part-time resident of Nags Head, NC, in 1998. Ray is survived by his adoring wife, Anne Jewell Lancaster, of Annapolis, MD; his daughters Marianna Lancaster (Mark Anstine) of Bethesda, MD, Beth Halloran (Barry) of Vienna, VA, and his son, Robert Lancaster (Pauline) of Oakton, VA. He had seven grandchildren: Max and Wysh Anstine; Jack, Fitz, and Ryan Halloran; and Hayden and Bridget Lancaster. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Marian Buchanan of Rutherfordton, NC, as well as a special nephew and many, very loved cousins. There will be a private Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 in the Annapolis area. Friends and family may contact Ray's family for information. www.barrancofuneralhome.com
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 27, 2019
