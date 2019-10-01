

RAY L. MOORE III (Age 65)



Passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at the age of 65. He leaves his loving wife, Beverly Moore of 32 years. He is predeceased by his father, Ray Louis Moore II, his mother, Henrilee Pristell-Johnson and sister, Helen Davis. He leaves his sisters, Vera Superville and Dorene Williams. He also leaves his son, Tyquone McCray, his mother-in-law, Velma Jones and sister-in-law, Teresa Jones. He leaves a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and friends.

Ray was a graduate of Snyder High School, Jersey City, NJ and the Naval School of Health Sciences, San Diego, CA. Ray was an addictions therapist in the Mental Health field at the Martinsburg, WV VAMC.

Memorial to be held in New Jersey and private burial in Massachusetts.