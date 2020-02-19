The Washington Post

RAY O'NEILL

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Committal
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel
13801 Georgia Ave.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
On Saturday, February 15, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Richard O'Neill; mother of James Joseph O'Neill, Jenny Marie (Carl) Stockmeyer, Polly Frances (Sean) Cogan, John Thomas O'Neill, and the late Nancy Elizabeth Allison; grandmother to Cade and Richard Stockmeyer, Mary Kate Cogan, Brendan Allison and Kirby O'Neill. Committal Prayers at Gate of Heaven Cemetery Chapel, 13801 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
