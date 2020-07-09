RAYE MARCELL KEMP
Raye Marcell Kemp passed on June 17, 2020. She is survived by her husband Charles Kemp; loving daughters, Robbyn (Robert), Aprill, Tammi, Toni, and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Today Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Not About Me Ministries 3106 Branch Ave. Temple Hills, Maryland from 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Arrangements by Robinson Funeral Home.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 9, 2020.