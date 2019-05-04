Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYLEONA SANDERS. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SANDERS RAYLEONA FRATKIN SANDERS 1929 ~ 2019 On May 1, 2019, our beloved mother Ray passed away at age 89 in Durham, North Carolina. Ray was the daughter of David and Rebecca Fratkin and spent her early childhood in Brooklyn, New York. In the 1940s, her family moved to Washington, DC, where her sister Marcia Helen Fratkin (later Rothblum) was born. Ray loved her family and adored her father, helping him in his jewelry store and relishing the musical talents of his many siblings. She married Ralph Sanders on June 19, 1955. Ray held a Bachelor's degree in Biology and a Master's degree in Literature from George Washington University. In her early career, she taught English. After raising her children, Ray became a technical editor for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. She was passionate about literature, history, knitting, classical music, and theater. Ray is survived by three children and their spouses: Margo Prator (Mark), Seth Sanders (Penny), and Ethan Sanders (Deborah). She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Ralph; her daughter, Lisa; and her sister, Marcia. The center of Ray's universe were her four grandchildren, Elise and Julian Sanders, and Jeffrey and Alexis Prator. Ray was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, friend, and neighbor who defined unconditional love. Throughout her lifetime, her generous and kindly spirit was evident to all. A memorial service will be held at Temple Sinai, 3100 Military Road NW, Washington, DC 20015, on Monday, May 6 at 10 a.m. All are invited for a reception and luncheon at the temple following the service. We also invite family and friends to join us for Shiva service at the home of Margo and Mark Prator from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday evenings (134 Mission Drive, Gaithersburg, MD 20878), with minyan at 7:30 p.m. each night. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to Temple Sinai for the Lisa Sanders Ressel Library Fund, or to the Croasdaile Village Residents Association (please note the Employee Appreciation Fund), 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705.



