Raymond Donald Battocchi (Age 78)
Of Round Hill, Virginia passed away on November 4, 2020 in Winchester, Virginia due to surgical complications. Raymond was born on May 15, 1942 in Springfield, Massachusetts, to Elda and Silvio Battocchi. Raymond is survived by his devoted wife of 14 years Minda McCabe; sons Adam (Leigh Ann) and Brian (Caitlin); stepdaughters Sarah and Sandra McCabe; granddaughter Maggie; and brother Ronald. There will be a celebration of his life once we can celebrate without the restrictions of COVID and are looking forward to welcoming everyone at that time. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in his memory to The American Cancer Society
(www.cancer.org
or 1-800-227-2345, Option 2). For full obituary go to www.colonialfuneralhome.com