

RAYMOND L. BEAUREGARD



On September 22, 2019 Raymond L Beauregard, age 90, died peacefully at Ginger Cove Retirement Community in Annapolis, MD. He is survived by wife of 64 years, Dorothy Drissel Beauregard; sons Michael (Maura McGuire) of South Windsor, CT, Dr. John (Cindy Werber) of Potomac, MD, Robert, and Stephen (Lee Fox) both of Santa Monica, CA; brother Dr. Joseph Beauregard (Bobbie) of Bonita Springs, Florida; and eight grandchildren. He was predeceased by brother Lawrence (Sylvia) and son James.

Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, September 28, 2019, with a brief service at 12 p.m. at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, 814 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD 21401. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to So Others Might Eat, 71 "O" St. NW, Washington, DC 20001 or other .