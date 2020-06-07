RAYMOND BELCHER Jr.
RAYMOND JOSEPH BELCHER, JR.  (Age 72)  
Peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 22, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon; loving children, Tanya Edelin (Craig), Kevin Belcher (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Corey, Craig Jr., Elijah, and Mia; two brothers; five sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. until Celebration of LIfe, 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Raymond Belcher, Jr. name to Langston Jr. Boys and Girls Club, PO Box 48112, Washington, DC 20001.www.freemanfuneralservices.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
Funeral services provided by
Freeman Funeral Services Pa
7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd
Clinton, MD 20735
(301) 877-3733
