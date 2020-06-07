Peacefully transitioned on Friday, May 22, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife, Sharon; loving children, Tanya Edelin (Craig), Kevin Belcher (Jennifer); four grandchildren, Corey, Craig Jr., Elijah, and Mia; two brothers; five sisters; a host of other relatives and friends. Services will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at Freeman Funeral Chapel, 7201 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD. Visitation 9 a.m. until Celebration of LIfe, 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Raymond Belcher, Jr. name to Langston Jr. Boys and Girls Club, PO Box 48112, Washington, DC 20001.