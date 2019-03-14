Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND BONIESKIE.



Raymond Lawrence Bonieskie

(Age 58)



Of Sterling, VA, passed away on March 9, 2019 in Sterling, VA. Ray was born in Washington, DC to Richard M. Bonieskie and Jean J. Rickard. A graduate of James Madison high school in Vienna, VA. Ray attended James Madison University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management. He served in the Air Force from 1983 to 1987. He began to work for the US Marshal Service in 1990 in employee relations, then became a Deputy US Marshal and completed his career as a Criminal Program Specialist. Ray was a loving father, son and brother, who loved to listen to music. He was an expert about movies and he enjoyed watching them as much as his father. Ray liked to engage in debates in politics. He served as Board Member on the Herblock Foundation from 2001 until his death.

Ray is survived by Anthony Bonieskie of Richmond, VA; James Bonieskie of Denver, Colorado; Andrew Bonieskie of Richmond, VA; Catherine Bonieskie of Ashburn, VA; his mother, Jean Rickard of Vienna, VA; his step-mother, Diane Bonieskie of Ashburn, VA; his sister, Lynda Bonieskie (spouse, Lonell Merchant) of Columbia, MD; his nephew and niece, Eric and Skyler Merchant of Columbia, MD. He is preceded in death by his father, Richard M. Bonieskie and step-father, Eddie Rickard.

Visitation will be held at Adams Funeral Home in Herndon VA on March 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday March 15th at 11 a.m. at Floris United Methodist Church in Herndon, VA with Pastor Tom Berlin officiating.