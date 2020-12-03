RAYMOND BRISCOE "Smokey" (Age 54)
Smokey was born and raised in College Park, MD. He was a Parkdale High School graduate and a well-respected volunteer firefighter for 37 years in Prince Georges County, as well as professionally employed with the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service for 28 years. At the time of his passing on November 23, 2020, he lived in Laurel, MD. Smokey is survived by his wife, Tracy Briscoe; daughter Tierra Moorer-Smith (Travon); son Tre Briscoe; grandson Noah Smith. Two brothers, Eugene Briscoe (Mildred) and Louis Briscoe. Three sisters, Wilhelmina Johnson (the late George); Patricia Middleton (Michael) and Darlene Stevenson (James). Sister in law Kelly Stanley (Perry).A viewing will be held at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road Jessup, MD on Friday, December 4,11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. The service will be lived streamed online at www.howellfuneralservice.com
. Interment will follow at Maryland National Cemetery after a fire department procession. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Smokey's name to The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, The American Heart Association
, Suburban Hospital Cardiac Program or Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services.