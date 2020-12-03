1/1
RAYMOND "Smokey" BRISCOE
RAYMOND BRISCOE "Smokey"  (Age 54)  
Smokey was born and raised in College Park, MD. He was a Parkdale High School graduate and a well-respected volunteer firefighter for 37 years in Prince Georges County, as well as professionally employed with the Montgomery County Fire Rescue Service for 28 years. At the time of his passing on November 23, 2020, he lived in Laurel, MD. Smokey is survived by his wife, Tracy Briscoe; daughter Tierra Moorer-Smith (Travon); son Tre Briscoe; grandson Noah Smith. Two brothers, Eugene Briscoe (Mildred) and Louis Briscoe. Three sisters, Wilhelmina Johnson (the late George); Patricia Middleton (Michael) and Darlene Stevenson (James). Sister in law Kelly Stanley (Perry).A viewing will be held at Howell Funeral Home, 10220 Guilford Road Jessup, MD on Friday, December 4,11 a.m. with a service at 11 a.m. The service will be lived streamed online at www.howellfuneralservice.com. Interment will follow at Maryland National Cemetery after a fire department procession. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Smokey's name to The National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, The American Heart Association, Suburban Hospital Cardiac Program or Laurel Advocacy and Referral Services.

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Viewing
11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
DEC
4
Service
11:00 AM
Howell Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Howell Funeral Home
10220 Guilford Road
Jessup, MD 20794
301-604-0101
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
