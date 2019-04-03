Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND "Ken" BUTLER.



RAYMOND KENNETH BUTLER "Ken"

July 17, 1927 - March 29, 2019



Ken was born on June 17, 1927 in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to Raymond K. Butler, M.D. and Hazel Canair Butler, RN. He moved with his family to Front Royal, Virginia which he considered his home town even after extensive moving in childhood. During WWII , while his father served in the US Army , he was graduated from Santa Barbara High School in Santa Barbara, California. He matriculated at the University of Richmond in 1944, from which he was graduated in 1948. While at Richmond he was elected to the University Players, an honorary dramatic fraternity and to Pi Delta Epsilon, an honorary journalism fraternity. He was also active in Theta Chi social fraternity.

He began his professional career as a secondary teacher in his hometown, and subsequently, was a mathematics teacher at Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Virginia. In 1951 he enlisted in the US Army and served as a member of its counter intelligence corps with multiple years service in Japan during the Korean War . Upon discharge he returned to teach at Episcopal High School. He earned a masters degree from George Washington University in 1962. He subsequently was employed as a membership fulfillment manager with the National Geographic Society and in 1963 he became manager of Membership Records of the National Education Association; holding that position for 28 years and continuing in a consultant capacity for an additional ten years following retirement.

In 1956 he married Quincy Gasque and they shared a joyful life together until her death in 2014. As a young father he participated in PTA, swim team and Boy Scout leadership positions. He was a long time communicant of St. Alban's, Episcopal Church, Annandale where he variously taught sunday school, chaired a search commission for a new priest, and was elected to the vestry multiple times; serving as both senior and junior warden. He sang in the choir and when Quincy formed an additional chorus, he participated in its numerous performances in Northern Virginia and its four tours in Europe.

He leaves four children: Wendy Forstall (Fred) and Courtney Ashmore (Tim) of Fairfax, Ken (Linda) of Williamsburg, and Damon (Trish) of Miami and seven grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 4 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Annandale, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either St. Alban's Episcopal Church, Annandale, Virginia or the Goodwin House Foundation, Alexandria, Virginia.