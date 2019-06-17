The Washington Post

RAYMOND ELLSWORTH ALLEN

On Saturday, June 1, 2019, Raymond "Ray" Ellsworth Allen, resident of Maryland, transitioned from this life to eternal life. Born on January 8, 1935, in Washington, D.C., the son of Raymond Andrew Allen and Evangeline (Hawkins) Allen; Ray matriculated through the District of Columbia Public Schools, served honorably in the U.S. Navy and was employed 35 years at the U.S. Postal Service. He was blessed with three children, Bernadette, Adrian and Marnita (deceased), four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren. Burial at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J.B. Jenkins.
Published in The Washington Post on June 17, 2019
