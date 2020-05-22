The Washington Post

RAYMOND FENNELL Sr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND FENNELL Sr..
Service Information
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD
20747
(301)-568-4100
Viewing
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Pope Funeral Home Forestville Chapel
5538 Marlboro Pike
Forestville, MD 20747
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Raymond Fontaine Fennell, Sr.  

Raymond made his transition on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Annie Laura Fennell (deceased). He was survived by sons Raymond Fennell, Jr. (Anita), Jefferey Fennell, Sr. (Diana), and Roderick Fennell, Sr. (Tina); one daughter Renee; brother James Jr (Geraldine); sister-in-law Rosemary Fennell and Geneva Earle; brother-in-law Howard Williams; and numerous grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., viewing at 1 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD. Internment at Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD. www.popefh.com
Published in The Washington Post on May 22, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.