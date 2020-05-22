Raymond Fontaine Fennell, Sr.
Raymond made his transition on Thursday, May 14, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Annie Laura Fennell (deceased). He was survived by sons Raymond Fennell, Jr. (Anita), Jefferey Fennell, Sr. (Diana), and Roderick Fennell, Sr. (Tina); one daughter Renee; brother James Jr (Geraldine); sister-in-law Rosemary Fennell and Geneva Earle; brother-in-law Howard Williams; and numerous grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private funeral service will take place on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 2 p.m., viewing at 1 p.m. at Pope Funeral Home, 5538 Marlboro Pike, District Heights, MD. Internment at Maryland National Cemetery, Laurel, MD. www.popefh.com