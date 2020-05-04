

R. Raymond Gantt (Age 84)



Of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 2, 1936.

Raymond graduated in 1958 from Blackburn College and in 1964 was awarded the Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at the Medical School. Most of his career was dedicated to cancer research as a biochemist at the National Cancer Institute in Bethesda, Maryland until 1995.

No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gantt/Rohatsch Scholarship Fund at Blackburn College, 700 College Avenue, Carlinville, IL 62626.

No services. Arrangements by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting