RAYMOND GERARD Sr.
RAYMOND L. GERARD, SR.  
Passed peacefully on July 8, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by his loving wife Ann of 62 years and four children: Raymond (Joni), Patrick (Magna), Mary and Brian (Tricia), ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Ray was a friend to all and a true sportsman; he excelled as a 4-sport athlete at Wintersville High School, Ohio and West Liberty College, West Virginia; played baseball in the Cleveland Indians organization. He was an avid golfer who organized many memorable trips to Pinehurst and Myrtle Beach. Ray passed on his passion and knowledge of these sports, encouraging many as a mentor and coach in youth leagues in the area. Ray served honorably as a corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital and will buried with military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. A Prudential Insurance agent, Ray cared deeply for those he insured. Above all, Ray loved God, his family and friends and was known for his warmth, his sense of humor and for always looking to help. He will live on in everyone who knew him. A Christian mass and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in his honor.www.collinsfuneralhome.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
