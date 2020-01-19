



RAYMOND LOUIS GNIEWEK



Raymond Louis Gniewek, aged 72, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1947 in Long Island, New York to Edward and Jane Gniewek. After graduating from East Meadow High School in 1965, Ray received his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from NYU in 1969. He served in the US Army during the Raymond Louis Gniewek, aged 72, passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was born on September 3, 1947 in Long Island, New York to Edward and Jane Gniewek. After graduating from East Meadow High School in 1965, Ray received his Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from NYU in 1969. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam War from 1970 to 1973. He was long content in a distinguished career in Journalism, spending most of his career working at USA Today in the Washington D.C area from 1982 until his retirement in 2006. Ray loved photography. Aside from documenting his own life, he volunteered as a theater photographer in his retirement.

Ray met his first wife, Ellen, in 1969 and is survived by her and their two children, Jared Gniewek (Liz Peters) and Brett D'Amore (Tom). Ray is also survived by his sister Betty Davis (Carl) and his granddaughters, Brett's children - Claire and Cora D'Amore.

Ray met his current wife, Noreen Kopenhaver in 1982 and he is survived by her and their son, Edmond Gniewek (Amy Prestidge).

Ray suffered from dementia at the end of his life. To help others like him who are suffering with this disease, please donate to The .