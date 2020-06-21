RAYMOND GREENE
1964 - 2020
Raymond Avery Greene  
Born on August 18, 1964 in Sacramento California, the youngest child of Raymond Donald Greene and Norma Jane Williams. He made his transition to his eternal life with our Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 29, 2020, in District Heights, Maryland. Raymond had the gift of hospitality and of established hands. Anyone who knew him would attest that he was full of joy and was well known. His life career was spent creatively using his hands as a contractor. He leaves behind his father and mother; children, Tasha Jackson Raymond Greene Jr., Raeshawn Greene, LaKeshia Tardy, Neihamia Greene, Antwann Mackall, Nicole Mackall, and Sheena Mackall. He also leaves behind his siblings, Rory Jackson,Tammy Greene, and Luella Miles, Jamal Wynn, James Mcmillan and 13 grandchildren and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. On Monday, June 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m., friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd., Suitland, MD.www.marshallmarchfh.com     


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Service
11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
JUN
29
Service
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
