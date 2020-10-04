RAYMOND JENSEN



RAYMOND E. JENSEN

Raymond E. Jensen, 71, passed away the morning of September 18, 2020 at a hospital in Virginia Beach, VA. Raymond graduated from George Washington High School in 1966 and went on to have a very distinguished career with the Federal Government of over 30 years. Ray retired in 2002 to North Carolina. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Linda Jensen; three children, Keith Jensen, Sharon Grubb and Sarah Demory. He will also be missed by his six grandchildren, two surviving brothers, two nieces and three nephews. Ray was cremated per his request and there are no services planned at this time.



