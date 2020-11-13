

RAYMOND G. KARBETT, JR.

Raymond G. Karbett, Jr. passed away on October 20, 2020 due to lung cancer related to Agent Orange exposure while serving in Vietnam from 1967 to 1969. Raymond was born in Washington, DC on November 25, 1947 and raised in P.G. County where he attended Suitland High School. He is survived by the love of his life, Christine Karbett, and his children Greg Karbett (Kristina), Sharon Saylor (Michael Saylor), Katherine Karbett (Joseph Ortenzo). He also leaves behind four wonderful grandchildren Michael and Brady Collins, Joshua and Jillian Karbett. Raymond is also survived by his siblings Thomas, Lawrence and Wickel Donohue, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Raymond G. Karbett, Sr., his mother and his step father, Thomas and Juanita Donohue and brother Stewart Carneal. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws Sam and Lee Baxter. Raymond spent a career with the P.G. County School Board as a welder and instructor before establishing his own business, Stingray Certified Welding in Calvert County. Raymond was proud of his service in Vietnam and his membership in the Veterans of Forgien Wars. He was also very proud of the numerous lives he had touched as a welding instructor in P.G. County Public Schools and P.G. Community College. A great many of his students went on to successful careers in the welding field. He was always happy to hear from his former students thanking him for the education he provided. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



