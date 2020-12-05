Raymond Kaufman of McLean, VA, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Son of the late Alex and Betty Kaufman; beloved husband of Rita Liebowitz; loving stepfather of five; cherished stepgrandfather of seven. Raymond was a devoted husband to his first wife Paula. He was a prominent member of the dance community nationally and locally. He graduated from City College of New York before attending the University of Michigan, earning a double Masters in Navel Engineering. He will be missed by all who knew him. Services will be held privately at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Beth El. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.