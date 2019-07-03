

RAYMOND PAUL KLIMKOSKY



Of Rockville, MD passed away on July 1, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorain H. Klimkosky; loving father of Thomas Klimkosky, Lee Canby (Bill), Nancy Klimkosky and Susan Donnelly (Mark); cherished grandfather of Jack, Ryan and Tommy; caring brother of Eugene Klimkosky. Raymond was retired from I.B.M. after many years of service and honorably served in The United States Navy

Relatives and friends will be received at St. Raphael Catholic Church, Falls and Dunster Roads, Rockville, MD on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Private interment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Epiphany of Our Lord Montgomery County Mission Church, 3410 Woodburn Road, Annandale, VA 22003.