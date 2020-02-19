RAYMOND J. KOMAJDA
On February 11, 2020, Raymond J. Komajda of Annandale VA died unexpectedly. Born in Chicago, IL, Ray graduated from Notre Dame and Perdue and worked as an aerospace engineer. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the beauty of Colorado and Arizona. A loving brother, father, and grandfather, Ray is survived by his sister Barbara Schauwecker of Birmingham AL; his two daughters Stephanie Komajda of Fairfax, VA and Natasha Harrington of Falls Church, VA; and three grandsons. Wake: National Funeral Home, February 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Funeral: Friday, February 21 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, VA at 11 a.m.