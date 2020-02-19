The Washington Post

RAYMOND KOMAJDA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND KOMAJDA.
Service Information
Wake
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
National Funeral Home
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Beloved Catholic Church
McLean, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RAYMOND J. KOMAJDA  

On February 11, 2020, Raymond J. Komajda of Annandale VA died unexpectedly. Born in Chicago, IL, Ray graduated from Notre Dame and Perdue and worked as an aerospace engineer. He loved riding his motorcycle and enjoyed the beauty of Colorado and Arizona. A loving brother, father, and grandfather, Ray is survived by his sister Barbara Schauwecker of Birmingham AL; his two daughters Stephanie Komajda of Fairfax, VA and Natasha Harrington of Falls Church, VA; and three grandsons. Wake: National Funeral Home, February 20 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Funeral: Friday, February 21 at St. John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, VA at 11 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.