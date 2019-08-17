The Washington Post

Raymond Krug (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD
20781
(301)-927-6100
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A.
4739 Baltimore Avenue
Hyattsville, MD 20781
Funeral Mass
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Catholic Church
4902 Berwyn Road
College Park, DC
Raymond Carl Krug "Ray"  
(Age 85)  

On Monday, August 12, 2019, of Lusby MD, formerly of Beltsville, MD. Devoted husband of the late Jean Krug. Loving father of Lisa, (Glenn) West, Gayle (William) Stevick, and Kimberly (Ronald) Mann. Caring brother of Francis Krug and Evelyn Hannum. He was preceded in death by his brother, John J. Krug Jr. He also leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Road, College Park, MD on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 17, 2019
