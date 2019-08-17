Raymond Carl Krug "Ray"
(Age 85)
On Monday, August 12, 2019, of Lusby MD, formerly of Beltsville, MD. Devoted husband of the late Jean Krug. Loving father of Lisa, (Glenn) West, Gayle (William) Stevick, and Kimberly (Ronald) Mann. Caring brother of Francis Krug and Evelyn Hannum. He was preceded in death by his brother, John J. Krug Jr. He also leaves to cherish his memory eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Sunday, August 18 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 4902 Berwyn Road, College Park, MD on Monday, August 19 at 11 a.m. Interment following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.