

Raymond Boesch Lombardi

(Age 84)



On June 28, 2019 at his home in Arlington, VA. He was born in Fall River, MA on February 25, 1935, the son of the late Raymond Natal and Katherine Boesch Lombardi. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joyce Collins Lombardi; his son David Collins Lombardi; his daughter, Sarah Lombardi Given (Chris); three grandchildren; and his sister, Mary Susan Hennigan.

Ray grew up in Warren, RI, graduated from LA Salle Academy in Providence in 1952, and from the University of Rhode Island in 1957, where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He immediately moved to New York City where he worked as a bank examiner for the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation until he received his appointment to the Foreign Service in January 1961.

His overseas assignments as a Foreign Service Officer were to British Honduras (Belize), Torino, Italy, The Hague, Belgrade, and Paris. One of his last state-side assignments was a stint at the Pentagon in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. Ray retired from the State Department in June 1986.

In his retirement, Ray sang with the NOVA Community Chorus for 32 years. In 1990 he began the venture of making wine at home and came up with his label of Toad Hall. He was a member of DACOR, NOVAC and the Arlington Historical Society. He completed training for the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) in Arlington County in 2007. Ray had an incredible zest for life and enjoyed many activities: cycling, camping, kayaking, traveling, music, the arts, cooking, astronomy, and most of all being with his family... especially his beloved granddaughters.

A celebration of his life will be held at the end of July. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NOVA Alexandria Community Chorus. To make a donation online go to the NOVA Alexandria Chorus...

2. Click on "Make a Gift"

3.For "Designation," Click "Other," and type in "NOVA Alexandria Chorus, Acct. 6014"

4.Fill out the rest of the form and when ready, click "Donate" at the bottom.