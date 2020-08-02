1/
RAYMOND MALENGO
Raymond Malengo (Age 96)  USN WW II Veteran  
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, of Wheaton, MD. Beloved husband of the late Katherine D. Malengo; father of Judy Carnahan (Jack), Paul Malengo (Vicky) and Mark Malengo (Kimberly); grandfather of Heather LaDuca, Raymond Malengo, Rachel Williams, Paige Malengo and Taylor Malengo; great-grandfather of Drew LaDuca, Hannah Williams, Sarah Williams, Norah Williams and Aidan Malengo. Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Gate of Heaven Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
