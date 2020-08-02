Raymond Malengo (Age 96) USN WW II Veteran
On Wednesday, July 29, 2020, of Wheaton, MD. Beloved husband of the late Katherine D. Malengo; father of Judy Carnahan (Jack), Paul Malengo (Vicky) and Mark Malengo (Kimberly); grandfather of Heather LaDuca, Raymond Malengo, Rachel Williams, Paige Malengo and Taylor Malengo; great-grandfather of Drew LaDuca, Hannah Williams, Sarah Williams, Norah Williams and Aidan Malengo. Graveside Service will be held at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice Casey House, 1355 Piccard Dr. Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.