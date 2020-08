Or Copy this URL to Share



Raymond A. Mangrum of Fort Washington, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington, DC. On Friday, August 7, 2020, the family will host visitation hour at 11 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 12 Noon at Strickland Funeral Services, 6500 Allentown Road, Camp Springs, MD. Interment with military honors will take place at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.



