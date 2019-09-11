Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND MAYER. View Sign Service Information Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C. 9902 Braddock Road Fairfax , VA 22032 (703)-425-9702 Celebration of Life 1:30 PM Truro Anglican Church in the historic Chapel 10520 Main St. Fairfax , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

MAYER RAYMOND G. MAYER Lieutenant Colonel, US Army, Retired, peacefully passed into the Lord's divine presence on August 16, 2019, in his Fairfax, VA home after a 15-year battle with Parkinson's disease and Alzheimer's, in the compassionate company of his hospice nurse and loving caregivers. Age 86, Raymond was a Chicago native and resident of Northern Virginia (Ravensworth Farm, Springfield and Somerset South, Fairfax) for five decades. He is survived by daughter Melissa Mayer (Rick) Messner (VA); daughter Maria Wissbaum (Marcos) Deleon; and two grandchildren (Kansas); Brothers Bill (Barbara) Mayer and Roger (Carol) Mayer (both of Illinois); Cousin Debbie Pierog (Ill); numerous nieces and nephews; and his devoted caregivers, who were like daughters to him: Edith O. Adjei, Akouba Enoh, Willy Eyobe, Berekti Hagos, Mavis Konadu, Lydia O. Lee, Hong Sun, Josie Suk, and Woinshet Zeratsion. Raymond was preceded in death by his devoted wife Cheryl Clements Mayer (September 16, 2016) of 53 years; parents Raymond J. and Helen Mayer (Ill); Sister Marianne H. Barrett (FL); and Mother-in-law Ella Clements, who resided with him and Cheryl for 14 years. Raymond never stopped running the race of life with endurance, perseverance and courage beginning with his exceptional 4:12 mile marathon run on the St. Ignatius College Prep School (class of 1951) track team; then continuing as a champion in the US Army with vigorous Green Beret training and honorary military service in Vietnam (mid-1960s) leading 25 missions into hostile territory to aid native populations; and after retiring (1976), launching into ownership of the successful Re/Max Regal Properties franchise (Springfield, then Burke, VA) with his wife, for nearly 25 years. Raymond's most treasured memories of military service were spent in beautiful Rome, Italy as a young man; then three years stationed in Germany savoring life on post - Thomas Jefferson Village (Worms) and Patrick Henry Village (Heidelberg) - with Cheryl and Melissa, and beloved poodle Lancelot, while touring Europe before returning to VA and his retirement ceremony at Ft. Belvoir. As the last phase of Raymond's well-done race of life sadly led him away from the real estate office he loved into his and Cheryl's trying health struggles, he gave back as a benefactor of St. Ignatius' track team and was honored at both the October 2013 and February 2014 Georgetown Prep cross country boys and girls races he sponsored. He and Cheryl's long-time neighbor, Dave Mannarano, who has become a precious member of the family, was privileged to take him to the events. May Raymond rest in peace. "Well Done my Good and Faithful son...." Raymond G. Mayer's Celebration of Life service is Saturday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Truro Anglican Church in the historic Chapel, 10520 Main St., Fairfax, VA. Reception follows at 2:45 p.m. in the church's Common Grounds Reception Room. The Arlington Cemetery burial - with honors - of Raymond's remains with wife Cheryl's, will be in several months and announced once a date is determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Ill) Cross Country Track Team.Raymond G. Mayer's Celebration of Life service is Saturday, September 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Truro Anglican Church in the historic Chapel, 10520 Main St., Fairfax, VA. Reception follows at 2:45 p.m. in the church's Common Grounds Reception Room. The Arlington Cemetery burial - with honors - of Raymond's remains with wife Cheryl's, will be in several months and announced once a date is determined. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Ignatius College Prep (Chicago, Ill) Cross Country Track Team.

