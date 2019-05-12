The Washington Post

Raymond Morgan, 94, passed away on May 4, 2019 at home with his family. He is survived by his sister, Hattie Henry of Connecticut; daughters, Priscilla Wilson of Maryland and Rosalind Morgan of Maine. He will be missed by his daughter-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be held Friday, May 17 at Garden of Gethsemane Church, 3501 Bunker Hill Rd., Mt. Rainier, MD. Viewing 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m.. Interment at Ft. Lincoln, 3401 Bladensburg Rd., Brentwood, MD.
