Raymond Nagle
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond G. Nagle  
Transitioned on June 13, 2020. He was born on September 17,1926, in Rowlesburg, WV, where he grew up. He graduated from Rowlesburg High School and from Fairmont State University, then worked 35 years at the National Security Agency. He was a resident of College Park, MD for 65 years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Jean Kifer Nagle; two sons, Jeffrey S. Nagle and David R. Nagle; grandson, Alex E. Nagle. Services will be announced at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved