

Raymond G. Nagle

Transitioned on June 13, 2020. He was born on September 17,1926, in Rowlesburg, WV, where he grew up. He graduated from Rowlesburg High School and from Fairmont State University, then worked 35 years at the National Security Agency. He was a resident of College Park, MD for 65 years. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Barbara Jean Kifer Nagle; two sons, Jeffrey S. Nagle and David R. Nagle; grandson, Alex E. Nagle. Services will be announced at a later date.



