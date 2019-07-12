RAYMOND D. NOBLES
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of B. Faye Nobles. Also survived by daughter, Shelva Nobles; son, Darryl Nobles (Ann); granddaughter, Aunyea Nobles and a host of many other loving relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services by Hodges & Edwards.