The Washington Post

RAYMOND NOBLES

Guest Book
  • "To our Family Members, we will miss Cousin Ray and his..."
    - Louis and Paula Neely
Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Highland Park
6801 Sheriff Road
Landover, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

RAYMOND D. NOBLES  

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of B. Faye Nobles. Also survived by daughter, Shelva Nobles; son, Darryl Nobles (Ann); granddaughter, Aunyea Nobles and a host of many other loving relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 15 from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Highland Park, 6801 Sheriff Rd., Landover, MD 20785. Interment National Harmony Memorial Park. Services by Hodges & Edwards.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on July 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.