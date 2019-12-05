The Washington Post

RAYMOND RANKIN

Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
RAYMOND BENFORD RANKIN  

Raymond Benford Rankin, 96, passed away on December 3, 2019 at Homewood at Crumland Farms, Frederick. He was the son of the late Alexander Rankin and Clara Grace Probst Rankin. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty Jane Ross Rankin. He is survived by his son, Jeffrey Rankin (Mary Ann); grandson, Christopher Rankin (Libby); granddaughter, Jenna Rankin and great-granddaughters Paige, Sydney and Callie Rankin. He is also survived by one brother, Richard Rankin as well as two nephews.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick. A private burial will be held for family at Fort Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at:

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 5, 2019
