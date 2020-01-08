Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAYMOND RUSH. View Sign Service Information Hill and Wood Funeral Home 201 N. First Street Charlottesville , VA 22902 (434)-296-6148 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel 15075 Spotswood Trail Ruckersville , VA View Map Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Church of the Incarnation 1465 Incarnation Drive Charlottesville , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

RUSH Raymond V. Rush (Age 78) Of Stanardsville, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on January 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born September 5, 1941, in New York City, he was the son of Roger and Rose Rush. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret (Marge). Raymond grew up in New York City; he attended Manhattan College, graduating with a degree in Chemistry in 1964. He married his grammar school sweetheart the same year; he then relocated to Northern Virginia in 1967 to accept a position at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Raymond worked at the USPTO until his retirement in 2002. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife retired to Farm Colony in Stanardsville. He found joy working on the farm, as he loved animals and being outside working with his hands. He very much enjoyed being near the mountains and took many long walks with his beloved dog, Ellie. Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Margaret (Peggy). He was a loving father to sons Michael (Cheryl) of Alexandria, VA, Robert (Paula) of Summit, NJ, and Thomas (Abby) of Haymarket, VA, and to daughter Susanne (Marc) of Gainesville, VA. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Sean, Kara, Ryan, Dylan, Danny, Zach, Ashley, Meghan, and Emily; three nieces, Katherine, Maureen, and Christine; and one nephew, Michael. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Center for Acute Hospice Care (Hospice of the Piedmont). The family in particular would like to thank Dr. James Boyer for the constant care and compassion he extended to Raymond and his family throughout this ordeal. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. A private interment will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at "http://

RUSH Raymond V. Rush (Age 78) Of Stanardsville, VA, passed away peacefully at his home on January 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born September 5, 1941, in New York City, he was the son of Roger and Rose Rush. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret (Marge). Raymond grew up in New York City; he attended Manhattan College, graduating with a degree in Chemistry in 1964. He married his grammar school sweetheart the same year; he then relocated to Northern Virginia in 1967 to accept a position at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Raymond worked at the USPTO until his retirement in 2002. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife retired to Farm Colony in Stanardsville. He found joy working on the farm, as he loved animals and being outside working with his hands. He very much enjoyed being near the mountains and took many long walks with his beloved dog, Ellie. Raymond is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Margaret (Peggy). He was a loving father to sons Michael (Cheryl) of Alexandria, VA, Robert (Paula) of Summit, NJ, and Thomas (Abby) of Haymarket, VA, and to daughter Susanne (Marc) of Gainesville, VA. He is also survived by his nine grandchildren, Sean, Kara, Ryan, Dylan, Danny, Zach, Ashley, Meghan, and Emily; three nieces, Katherine, Maureen, and Christine; and one nephew, Michael. Special thanks to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and the Center for Acute Hospice Care (Hospice of the Piedmont). The family in particular would like to thank Dr. James Boyer for the constant care and compassion he extended to Raymond and his family throughout this ordeal. A visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at Hill & Wood Funeral Home - Greene Chapel, 15075 Spotswood Trail, Ruckersville, VA 22968. A Funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Church of the Incarnation, 1465 Incarnation Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22901. A private interment will take place on Sunday, January 12, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to at "http:// giftfunds.stjude.org /" (with Raymond Rush as name of gift fund) or to the Charlottesville-Albermarle SPCA at " https://caspca.org/give/in-honor-ofmemorial-gifts/" . Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.