RAYMOND J. RYGIEL (Age 87)
Passed away on March 20, 2019 at Dulles Health & Rehab in Herndon, VA. Ray was a Korean War vet, graduated top of his class at Georgetown University and retired from the Federal Government. Ray was the beloved father to Jean Griffin, Marlene (late Greg) Snyder, Paul Rygiel and Tom (Becky) Rygiel; nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren; brother to John Rygiel; husband of the late Marion M. Rygiel. Graveside services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park on Friday, April 26 at 11 a.m. Please meet at the cemetery office. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. The online guestbook is available at