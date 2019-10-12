The Washington Post

RAYMOND "Joe" SALLAY Jr.

Raymond E. Sallay, Jr. "Joe"  

A resident of Washington, DC, passed away peacefully at age 79 on Monday, October 7, 2019. He is survived by loving wife, Ruth Nelson Sallay; devoted sons, Roderick Sallay (Terri) and Raymond Cedric Sallay (Carmen); grandchildren, Jamal Sallay, Kareem Sallay, Jacksyn-Symone Sallay and Aleksandr Sallay; a host of other relatives; and many friends.
The family will receive visitors on Monday, October 14, 2019 at Vermont Avenue Baptist Church, 1630 Vermont Ave. NW, Washington, DC, 20009, for a viewing from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 12, 2019
