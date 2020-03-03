Raymond Sanchez, Jr
Died peacefully on Saturday, November 16, 2019, after a long illness, at the Veterans Hospital in Washington, DC. Raymond was born in Alexandria, Virginia on August 18, 1955 to Joyce Casey Sanchez and the late Raymond Sanchez, Sr. He is survived by his children, Jessica L. Sanchez, Raymond Sanchez, III (Lisa), and John C. Sanchez (Colleen): Six grandchildren, Tayah Sanchez, Michael Smallwood, Jayden Sanchez, Ryan Sanchez, Jocelyn Sanchez and Connor Sanchez. He also leaves to mourn his brothers, Monte S. Sanchez, Sr. (Jaana), Mark E. Sanchez, sisters, Shawn Sanchez Ollison (Wilbert), and Sherrie Sanchez, nieces and nephews, former wife and friend, Linda Sanchez, a special friend, Angelique Combs, special cousin, Rev. Clyde Casey and a host of other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Everly-Wheatly Funeral Home located at 1500 West Braddock Rd., Alexandria, VA. 22302. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Vickie Belk Scholarship Foundation, 3408 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 3, 2020