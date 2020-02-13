

RAYMOND A. SIMMS



Raymond Anthony Simms, of Bethesda, MD, passed peacefully on February 11. He was born November 19, 1930 in Rocky River, Ohio, the son of Anthony and Josephine Simoncic, who were Slovenian immigrants. After attending Case Institute of Technology, he began a 38-year career with the IBM Corporation. After sales and management roles in Milwaukee, DC, and San Antonio, he resettled in the DC area leading IBM's business relationships with the US Navy, US Air Force, Federal Reserve System, MCI, and Marriott. He retired from IBM in 1990.

His greatest pride was his family. Marilyn (Ekerdt), the love of his life and wife of 53 years, preceded him in death. He leaves three children: David Simms (Anne) of Kansas City; Kathy Boyd (John) of Baltimore and Laura Smith (John) of Silver Spring. Whether it be sports, theater, voice, or academics, Ray was the biggest fan of his five granddaughters, Taylor Boyd Sweeney; Kelly Boyd, Brooke Boyd, Stewart Simms and Maggie Simms.

Ray was a member of Bethesda Country Club for over 50 years, where his proudest achievement was leading the re-design of Bethesda's golf course in the mid-1990s, for which he was honored with a plaque on the 17th fairway in front of the water hazard (dubbed "Ray's Lake") where he lost many a ball. His biggest regret was never shooting his age.