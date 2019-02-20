RAYMOND WILLIAM SMITH, SR.
Passed away peacefully on February 15, 2019 at the age of 101. A lifelong resident of Glenarden, MD, Raymond is survived by his wife, Martha of 66 years; daughters, Royette and Patricia; son, Raymond Jr.; grandkids, Denise, Linda, Marie, William, Carolyn, Jianni, Clarke and Harrison; his brother, Frank (Junior); sister-in-law, Betty; brother-in-law, Wilton, as well as 15 great-grandkids and 25 great-great-grandkids. Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Josephine Smith; his brothers, James, Edward, Leo and sister, Elizabeth Gordon. He is also lovingly remembered by a host of dear family members, longtime friends, colleagues and the Glenarden community. Visitation 9 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 2020 Saint Joseph's Drive, Largo, MD 20774. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Services by HENRY S. WASHINGTON & SONS.