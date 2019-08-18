SMITH, Raymond C., III. Age 65 of Charlotte, NC, passed away surrounded by his family on August 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, PA, previously of Haddon Heights, NJ and Leesburg, VA. He began his career as a police officer in Collingswood, NJ before transitioning into federal law enforcement with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service in Washington, DC. He was an active member of the Lions Club and his church's choir. Surviving are his wife, Sharon K. Smith (nee Frisk); daughter, Alexis Berry (Jay); daughter, Ashley Poirot-Smith (Vincent); mother, Audrey Smith; sister, Barbara Smith (Keith); stepchildren; Amy Holman (Matt), Brian Pleasant and three grandchildren. A service of Memory and Love will be offered Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the River Hills Community Church of Lake Wylie, SC. Online condolences may be made at www.mlfordsons.com