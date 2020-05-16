Raymond Staffieri
On Monday, May 11, 2020, Raymond passed away at his home in Springfield VA. Beloved husband of Patricia Eyler Staffieri, he is survived by his daughter, Lynn Baird (Jim) and his son, William (Michelle). His son Raymond, Jr. predeceased him. He is also survived by six grandchildren. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps
3rd Division during the Korean Conflict
. He worked for the Potomac Electric Power Company and was a member of the Midwest Tool Collectors Association. Services are pending. Details to come on the Jefferson Funeral Chapel website