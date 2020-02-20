The Washington Post

RAYMOND TERRELL

Notice
RAYMOND HENRY TERRELL  

Raymond Henry Terrell, 71, of Alexandria, VA, departed this life Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lillian Terrell, and father, Henry Taliaferro. He leaves to cherish his memory: his daughter, Raina Wilson (Michael), son, Jacob Terrell (Elizabeth); two grandsons; former wife, Shirley Kennedy; brothers, Maurice Terrell (Naomi), Glenn Terrell (Carolyn); and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Oakland Baptist Church, 3408 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22302. The viewing will be at 10 a.m. and the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park, Annandale, VA. Flowers can be received at Greene Funeral Home, 814 Franklin Street, Alexandria, VA 22314.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 20, 2020
