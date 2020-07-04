TIERNAN RayMOND ANTHONY Tiernan Of Chevy Chase, MD died peacefully on June 28, 2020 after a 10-year battle with prostate cancer. Ray was born October 18, 1950 in Providence, RI and grew up in Cranston, RI, with three brothers, Ted, Jay, and Tom, and two sisters, Beth and Virginia. From an early age, he played competitive ice hockey, first at Cranston East High School (1968), then at Northfield Mt. Herman School (1969), and at Brown University (1973). Ray moved to Washington, DC to attend Catholic University of America's Columbus School of Law (1976). In 1982, he met the love of his life, Dr. Linda Bradley. They married in 1984 and settled in Chevy Chase, MD, where they raised their children, Liz, Emily, John, and Michael. Ray is survived by his wife, four children, two sons-in-law, grandson, and granddaughter to-be. After graduating from law school, Ray worked on the legal staff of the Federal Home Loan Bank Board. He served three years as Senior Attorney in the Securities Division and then joined the Washington, DC firm Gaillor, Elias, and Matz. In 1981, he became a name Partner of the firm, which became Elias, Matz, Tiernan, and Herrick. During his 40-year career, Ray was instrumental in building the firm into one of the leading communitybanking firms in the United States. Under his direction, the firm consolidated in 2013 to become Silver, Freedman, Taff, and Tiernan, where Ray served until his death. Ray was a true classic. Like his famous grilled salmon, Ray's crusty exterior belied an incredibly tender center. With his unmistakable Rhode Island accent and acerbic humor, Ray relished the perfect riposte that could leave his critics fuming or his friends gasping for air. A fiercely loyal friend and the consummate host, Ray took great pride in his home and loved to entertain with his wife, Linda; his palpable love of life, captivating stories, and boundless generosity made everyone feel welcome and valued. With steely determination forged early in life and tempered by a lifetime of hard work, Ray was a force in his profession and a rock for his family. His integrity, modesty, and giving spirit made Ray a beacon to countless people who treasured his sage advice and heartfelt support. A devoted husband, Ray supported Linda through a remarkable dual-track career as a pediatric cardiologist and a mother of four, marveling at every opportunity that he had found such an extraordinary and loving partner. A proud and caring father, Ray dedicated himself to his children and their happiness, investing countless hours to support their passions early in life and guiding them to become better friends, partners, and parents in adulthood. A man of faith, Ray understood the transformative value of education and served on the Board of Trustees of The Washington School for Girls until his death. He will be loved, missed, and remembered by all who knew him. At a later date, a memorial service will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, followed by a celebration of life reception at the Chevy Chase Club. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ray's memory to The Washington School for Girls at www.wsgdc.org/tiernan
