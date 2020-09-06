RAYMOND TILLERY

Beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was a longtime member of Bethlehem Church of God Holiness in Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife for over 27 years, Lois Vanzego-Tillery; eight children: Loretta, Angeleta, Tonya, Sharon, Joseph, Daniel, Phillip, and Noah; amazing brother, Julius Earl Tillery; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family will welcome friends on September 9, 2020, Visitation 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Graveside Funeral service 2 p.m. at Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD. Live stream found: