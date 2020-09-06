1/
RAYMOND TILLERY
RAYMOND TILLERY (Age 78)  
Beloved husband, father and grandfather peacefully passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was a longtime member of Bethlehem Church of God Holiness in Washington, DC. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife for over 27 years, Lois Vanzego-Tillery; eight children: Loretta, Angeleta, Tonya, Sharon, Joseph, Daniel, Phillip, and Noah; amazing brother, Julius Earl Tillery; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Family will welcome friends on September 9, 2020, Visitation 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Graveside Funeral service 2 p.m. at Harmony Memorial Park, Hyattsville, MD. Live stream found:www.johnsonandjenkinsfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
SEP
9
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Harmony Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
