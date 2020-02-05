

Raymond Bayard Trail (Age 89)



Passed Sunday, February 2, 2020 of Rockville, MD. Raymond is the beloved husband of the late Betty A. Trail and former husband of Joyce A. Trail; loving father of Peggy (Paul) Shutta, Jeff (Julie) Trail, and the late Ray Trail, Jr; dear grandfather of Raymond J. (Brittany) Trail, Robert Springer, Christy (Jon) Eising, Ashley Trail, Bernie (Sarah) Duplan, Chris Duplan, and Nikki (Derek) Lawrance; great-grandfather to 10. He is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends at Pumphrey Funeral Home, 300 W. Montgomery Ave, Rockville, MD 20850 on February 6, 2020 from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. There will be a service on February 7, 2020 at Pumphrey Funeral Home at 10 a.m. Interment to follow to Mount Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Sunrise at Montgomery Village Reminiscence 3rd floor, 19310 Clubhouse Dr., Montgomery Village, MD 20886. Please view and sign online family guestbook at