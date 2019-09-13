

RAYMOND LOUIS WEISMAN



On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Raymond Louis Weisman of Media, PA, formerly of Kensington, MD. Beloved husband of the late Lois Weisman, loving father to Kyla Weisman Bayer and Maury Bayer. Adored Papa of two grandchildren. Dearest brother of Barbara Berman (Fred) and the late David Weisman (Morelyn). Funeral services on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832. Interment to follow.

The family will be receiving family and friends at the home of Abby and John Hendrix after the funeral service. Shiva will be observed Sunday evening, September 15, 2019 at 7 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation www.parkinson.org

Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.